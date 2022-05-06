Samples Marketplace Material Bank Bags $175M In Series D

By Charlie Innis (May 6, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Material Bank, a digital marketplace for sampling architectural and construction materials, raised $175 million in a funding round led by Brookfield Growth, the company said Friday. Brookfield Growth, the technology investment arm of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., drove the Series D with participating investors Fifth Wall, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and RXR, according to the announcement. Material Bank said the funding will go toward its growth initiatives, including global expansion efforts and supporting potential business acquisitions. Adam I. Sandow, founder and CEO of Material Bank, praised Brookfield for the firm's financial support in the announcement. "We have been fortunate to raise...

