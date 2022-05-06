SEC Fines Nvidia $5.5M Over Crypto Mining Disclosures

By Elise Hansen (May 6, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Computing company Nvidia will pay $5.5 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that the company didn't adequately disclose the effects of cryptocurrency mining on its business, according to settlement documents dated Friday. The SEC had accused Nvidia of failing to detail for investors just how much of its gaming revenue was actually being driven by demand for cryptocurrency mining hardware. Nvidia makes graphics processing units and other computing technology for use in gaming, and, more recently, cryptocurrency mining. Cryptocurrency "mining" refers to the process of validating transactions and minting new tokens. It's a computation-heavy process, which helped spur...

