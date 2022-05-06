Investment Co. Accused Of Misleading Customers At FCA Trial

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 6, 2022, 4:04 PM BST) -- A consumer told a court on Friday that London Property Investments did not give her options before refinancing her mortgage, as the investment firm faces trial over allegations it misled vulnerable consumers. Toni Bowman, a client of London Property Investments (UK) Ltd., told Judge Richard Smith, sitting as a High Court judge, that the firm was lying when it told the court that it gave consumers many refinancing options and said it didn't push them toward a particular course. "That's not right," Bowman said. "We weren't given any options at all." The judge also asked Bowman if London Property was right...

