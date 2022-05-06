Attys In Historic $508M Title VII Win Want Bigger Lodestar

By Craig Clough (May 6, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing a class of 1,100 women in a long-running lawsuit against Voice of America asked a D.C federal judge Thursday to grant them a lodestar enhancement, arguing the extraordinary legal work that spanned four decades and resulted in a record $508 million settlement calls for such a boost. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta previously blocked the attorneys' bid for an additional $34 million in fees that would have brought their total award to $75 million. Since that 2020 ruling, the parties have reached a deal on a $19 million lodestar fee award, but the class attorneys asked the court to...

