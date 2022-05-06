GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (May 6, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- McDonald's Corp. lashed out at investor Carl Icahn in advance of its May 26 annual meeting, saying Icahn's animal welfare demands clash with what others consider accepted science. And the state of Florida has won a big settlement from Walgreen's over its claims that the pharmacy chain exacerbated the opioid crisis. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. McDonald's Calls Icahn's Animal Welfare Demands Unfeasible McDonald's continued its spat with Carl Icahn in an annual meeting update, saying that the billionaire investor's animal welfare demands conflict with "accepted science" and noting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS