Call Center Inks Deal With Workers In Virus Form Time Suit

By Carolina Bolado (May 6, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A group of call center workers claiming that a Maximus Inc. subsidiary paid improper overtime by making them respond to coronavirus health questions asked a Florida federal court Thursday to approve a settlement with the 347 plaintiffs who have opted in to the collective action. The plaintiffs told the court that Maximus Federal Services Inc. had agreed to pay $75,000 to end their claims that time they spent completing the required health assessments went unpaid. The $75,000 will be used to pay claims for the 347 plaintiffs, all of whom had to opt in to the suit, which was conditionally certified...

