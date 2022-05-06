Gambling Co. Tells Fed. Circ. Judge Botched Alice Analysis

By Britain Eakin (May 6, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit considered Friday whether a Nevada federal judge prematurely held that four NexRF Corp. patents on a remote gambling platform were invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. A three-judge panel weighed NexRF's argument that the district court granted a motion to dismiss by Playtika Ltd. and Caesars Interactive Entertainment too soon, wiping out all four patents in a July 2021 decision. U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du found the patents cover "the abstract idea of remotely playing a slot machine on a server," and were therefore ineligible for patenting under Alice, which held that abstract ideas implemented...

