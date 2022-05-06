Halo's 3-Year Delay Won't Preclude Ability To Request Interest

By Dani Kass (May 6, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday agreed with Halo Electronics that its case leading to the Supreme Court's 2016 decision on enhanced damages was never fully closed, and that — despite three years of inactivity — Halo is entitled to a response on its request for prejudgment interest. A three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon's 2017 judgment to finish Halo's infringement litigation against Pulse Electronics wasn't actually final, since he never ruled on Halo's request for prejudgment interest. Halo had asked for such a ruling from the Federal Circuit, while Pulse had urged the court to find that a...

