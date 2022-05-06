BIA Says Pa. Pot Conviction Is Grounds For Deportation

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 6, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals has denied a Dominican man's bid to stay in the country, ruling that his guilty plea under Pennsylvania law for possession of marijuana, a federally controlled substance, is grounds for deportation. A three-member panel found that anything warranting possible punishment for a criminal offense counts when evaluating if the crime has grounds for deportation, even if it is not a direct element of the crime under state law. The Thursday ruling comes as a blow to permanent U.S. resident Jose Miguel German Santos, who was convicted under a Pennsylvania driving under the influence law that states the identity...

