Texas Justices Say Trial Court Must Decipher Lease Add-On

By Morgan Conley (May 6, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday remanded a dispute over whether Rosetta Resources Operating LP violated a "poorly drafted" lease addendum by not protecting the oil and gas underlying the property from drainage, ruling that questions surrounding the "ambiguous" covenant are a job for a fact-finder. The Texas high court said that whether Rosetta was required to protect the mineral estate of Kevin Martin, Jamie Martin and Ashley Lusk from drainage under the parameters of a "unique and mistake-ridden lease addendum" isn't immediately clear from the covenant's language. Consequently, the lessor's claim for breach of the lease shouldn't have been decided...

