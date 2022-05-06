Creditors Say Lenders Control Drilling Support Co.'s Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (May 6, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of offshore drilling support company Ion Geophysical Corp. are asking a Texas judge to reject the company's proposed Chapter 11 financing and plan disclosure, saying the company's secured lenders have had too much control over the process. In objections filed Thursday, the unsecured creditors committee said an ad hoc group lender group is pushing an inadequate plan disclosure and a debtor-in-possession financing package that will keep the committee from properly challenging the loan and allow secured lenders to escape potentially valuable claims from Ion. "The proposed DIP facility and final order are the next critical step in the ad...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS