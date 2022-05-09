Mayer Brown Nabs Leveraged Finance Pro From Sidley Austin

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 9, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP has hired a 14-year Sidley Austin LLP veteran to co-head its Americas lending group, the firm has announced. Illinois-based finance practitioner Andrew Vouziers has joined the firm's Chicago office. Vouziers' practice is focused on leveraged and syndicated finance, representing clients including investment banks, banks and private and public companies in mergers and acquisitions, restructurings and other transactions. In a Monday phone interview with Law360, Vouziers said that "I have reached a wonderful point in my career, where I feel very fortunate to be working with a lot of different clients, both domestically and internationally." The needs of those...

