Investor Balks At 'Excessive' Atty Fee Request In UBS Case

By Sarah Jarvis (May 6, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- An investor who was ordered to pay legal costs for a rejected effort to revive his derivative suit against top officials at UBS Group AG has urged a New York state judge to slash his opponents' request to pay Sullivan & Cromwell more than $61,000, calling it "excessive and unreasonable." Ezra Cattan said in a memorandum Thursday that the court should cut by at least 50% the fees Sullivan & Cromwell is seeking related to its opposition to Cattan's motion to reargue his case. While the firm has requested more than $45,000 for such work, Cattan said the court should award a...

