USPTO Floats Pilot Program To Streamline Trademark Cases

By Jasmin Jackson (May 6, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Friday it's considering implementing final pretrial conferences into trademark cases that could produce "unwieldy records," seeking public input on a possible pilot program to test out the idea of streamlining proceedings. The USPTO noted in a statement Friday that it has been "considering ways to better manage" inter partes cases heard by its Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, such as studying the role of final pretrial conferences, or FPCs, in federal district courts. Some federal district courts conduct an FPC at the end of discovery, allowing parties to iron out information about witnesses, evidence...

