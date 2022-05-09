8th Circ. Says Insurer Flouted ERISA In Paperwork Mishap

By Abby Wargo (May 9, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit said an insurance company ran afoul of federal benefits law when it denied a life insurance policyholder's husband's life insurance payout, saying the insurer was liable for failing to properly monitor plan enrollment. A three-judge panel on Friday found that Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by mishandling Corey Skelton's late wife's enrollment paperwork for supplemental life insurance, affirming a November 2020 district court decision that Reliance had wrongly declared her ineligible after she died. "Reliance had a fiduciary role as the entity that determined eligibility and conducted enrollment," U.S. Circuit Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS