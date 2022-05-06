2 Puerto Rico Mayors Charged In Latest DOJ Bribery Offensive

By Max Jaeger (May 6, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Two sitting mayors in Puerto Rico have been arrested on bribery charges, the latest local leaders ensnared in a U.S. Department of Justice crackdown on public corruption in the Caribbean commonwealth, the DOJ sadi Friday. Mayor Javier García-Pérez, 46, of Aguas Buenas and Mayor Reinaldo Vargas-Rodriguez, 48, of Humacao were hit with charges for conspiracy, soliciting bribes and extortion for allegedly taking bribes to award municipal contracts for waste disposal and roadwork in their respective municipalities, officials said. García-Pérez is accused of taking $32,000 from two businessmen between August 2020 and the end of September 2021, while Vargas-Rodriguez allegedly received at...

