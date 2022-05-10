Tenn. City Sued For Blocking Cell Tower's Construction

By Isaac Monterose (May 10, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A wireless tower builder has accused a Tennessee city of wrongfully denying the company's application to construct a cellular coverage tower. In a suit filed in Tennessee federal court Friday, Vogue Tower Partners VII LLC alleged that the city of Elizabethton violated the Telecommunications Act of 1996 when its zoning board rejected the company's application without providing a written record containing substantial evidence for the denial. According to the suit, Vogue Tower and site acquisition agents for a wireless carrier found a coverage gap that could be corrected by building a new tower. The wireless carrier, which was not named, has committed...

