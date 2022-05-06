Brooklyn Judge's Son Who Stormed Capitol Gets 8 Months

By Marco Poggio (May 6, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court justice who was caught in photos and videos wearing a fur vest at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Friday to eight months in federal prison, federal authorities said in a statement. Aaron Mostofsky, 35, the son of Justice Steven Z. "Shlomo" Mostofsky, who presides in the civil term, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia following his guilty plea in February to a felony charge of civil disorder and misdemeanor charges of theft of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS