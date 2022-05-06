Don't Miss It: Goodwin, Davis Polk Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (May 6, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Goodwin Procter LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Goodwin Leads Shopify On $2.1B Deal For Deliverr Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc., guided by Goodwin Procter, agreed to buy San Francisco-based fulfillment technology provider Deliverr for $2.1 billion, the companies said Thursday. Founded in 2017, Deliverr helps fulfill more than a million orders per month for thousands of merchants across the U.S., according to a statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS