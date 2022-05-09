Chemical Co. Says Insurers Owe $7.8M For Ship Accident

By Hope Patti (May 9, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A chemical manufacturer said its insurers owe it more than $7.8 million for expenses incurred after a cargo ship crashed into a docking facility where hazardous materials are handled, telling a Louisiana federal court that the insurers' refusal to pay for expediting costs is a breach of its policy. In a complaint filed Friday, Cornerstone Chemical Co. said it is seeking a declaration that it has a right to recover all losses related to property damage, expediting costs and other expenses from a group of insurers including Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Although the suit is limited to recovery of expediting costs,...

