What The Latest Calif. COVID Standards Mean For Employers

By Jared Speier (May 11, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT) -- On April 26, the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board — which is part of the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health — voted to approve the third readoption of the COVID-19 emergency temporary standards, or ETS. The new standards became effective on May 6, when the current ETS expired, and will be effective through at least Dec. 31. If the standards remain unmodified by executive order, which has happened before, the new ETS makes some significant changes to the previous version. While seemingly minor, many of these changes affect day-to-day operations of the workplace. Employers should look to update their COVID-19 prevention...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS