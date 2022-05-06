4th Circ. Urged To Rethink Remand Of Baltimore Climate Suit

By Clark Mindock (May 6, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Exxon, Chevron and other oil companies have told the Fourth Circuit its earlier decision remanding Baltimore's suit over climate change-related damages conflicts with other circuit and U.S. Supreme Court precedent, and want an en banc rehearing. The oil giants on Thursday said such a rehearing of the jurisdictional issues would be appropriate, standing by its previously staked out position that the suit over climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions involves significant federal issues, not just state law. The companies said that rehearing is appropriate in light of decisions in related cases that conflict with the Fourth Circuit's decision regarding the Baltimore claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS