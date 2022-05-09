CBD Co. Doubles Down On Bid For Sanctions Against Cooley

By Katryna Perera (May 9, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Pure Hemp Collective Inc. has reasserted its bid for the Federal Circuit to sanction Cooley LLP over its work representing rival company United Cannabis Corp., stating that United Cannabis' recent demand for sanctions on Pure Hemp is "further evidence of the vexatious litigation tactics" the law firm used. Pure Hemp made the plea Friday in response to United Cannabis' motion for sanctions against it. UCANN, as the company is also known, had previously asked for Pure Hemp to be penalized over its "frivolous" appeal seeking attorney fees after UCANN went bankrupt and dismissed its patent suit against Pure Hemp. UCANN's sanctions motion urged the appeals court to dismiss Pure Hemp's appeal, and instead award...

