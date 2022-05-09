Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Keeps Ex-Temple Dean Free During Fraud Appeal

By Matthew Santoni (May 9, 2022, 12:21 PM EDT) -- The weekend before the former dean of Temple University's business school was to report to prison and begin serving his sentence for fraudulently inflating the school's ranking by U.S. News & World Report, the Third Circuit granted his request to remain free pending an appeal over the "substantial question" of whether what he did was actually fraud.

Moshe Porat, who had been convicted of fraud and sentenced to 14 months of confinement and a $250,000 fine, convinced the appellate court that there was a real question of whether lying to get higher college rankings had deprived students of their tuition money,...

