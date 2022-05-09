Pension Watchdog Mulls Risk Of 'Too Big To Fail' Schemes

By Martin Croucher (May 9, 2022, 4:28 PM BST) -- The retirement savings watchdog is considering whether a shift in approach to regulation might be needed in the future, a senior executive said Monday, as pension scheme consolidation could potentially lead to funds that are too big to fail. David Fairs, executive director of regulatory policy at The Pensions Regulator, said that the watchdog could take notes from the Prudential Regulation Authority — which oversees insurers and banks. Fairs, speaking at a webinar hosted by consultancy XPS Pensions, agreed with a question that potentially a major reduction in the number of schemes could lead to a concentration of risk — with...

