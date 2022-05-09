Ex-Stobart Boss's Biz Loses £4.6M Claim Over Deal Validity

By Silvia Martelli (May 9, 2022, 4:45 PM BST) -- Stobart Group had a right to end its deal with a business set up to allow its former chief executive to develop business ideas for the British logistics company because his new firm had stopped proposing ideas, a London court has ruled. High Court Judge Mark Cawson dismissed the £4.6 million ($5.7 million) claim from Andrew Tinkler's Stobart Capital Ltd. on Friday. He found that Stobart Group Ltd. rightly terminated the contract in 2019 because the ex-CEO's company had stopped advancing potential business opportunities. "In all the circumstances, I am driven to conclude that by 19 March 2019, [Stobart Capital] had,...

