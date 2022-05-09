DC Circ. Cool To Challenge Of Smog Regs For Texas Cities

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 9, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday appeared poised to toss green groups' lawsuit alleging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unlawfully weakened smog protections for Houston and Dallas. During oral arguments, the three judges hearing the challenge never got past the question of whether the D.C. Circuit is the proper venue for the matter. The Sierra Club and Texas-based groups argued that under the Clean Air Act, the D.C. Circuit is the appropriate venue for the challenge because the rule — which nixed pollution control measures for the two Texas metropolitan areas — contains legal conclusions that could be applied nationally to other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS