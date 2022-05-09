Iconic Pa. Cheesesteak Shop Owners Admit To $8M Tax Fraud

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 9, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The owners of the Original Tony Luke's cheesesteak shop in South Philadelphia pled guilty Monday to an $8 million tax evasion scheme that dragged the proprietors of one of the city's most iconic restaurants into federal court. The owners of a landmark Philadelphia cheesesteak spot pled guilty Monday to an $8 million tax evasion scheme. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma) Tony Luke's founder Anthony Lucidonio Sr., 83, and his son, Nicholas Lucidonio, 56, appeared somber during the plea hearing before U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh. The pair had originally pleaded not guilty to the government's 24-count indictment, but agreed to reverse their pleas...

