EPA Must Revisit Permit For First-Ever Aquaculture Facility

By Clark Mindock (May 9, 2022, 1:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must better explain whether the nation's first-ever industrial-scale aquaculture facility in federal waters might degrade the marine environment, an agency appeals board ruled after environmental groups challenged the project. The EPA's Environmental Appeals Board on Friday remanded approvals for the Ocean Era Inc. project slated for the Gulf of Mexico, after finding the federal agency made conflicting statements regarding whether the proposed project would cause unreasonable degradation of the marine environment. The Board found the EPA had indicated both that the project would not cause unreasonable degradation and elsewhere concluded that unreasonable degradation is "not likely"...

