Baker McKenzie-Led OMERS Buys Telecom Assets For $660M

By McCord Pagan (May 9, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd. said Monday it's selling its mobile tower and rooftop infrastructure assets to Baker McKenzie-led OMERS Infrastructure for AU$950 million ($660 million). TPG Telecom said in a statement that proceeds from the deal, which includes more than 1,200 tower sites spread across urban areas of Australia, will be used to repay bank debt. "The tower sale demonstrates the disciplined approach we are taking to asset utilization and capital allocation as we pursue opportunities to unlock value and maximize our potential for customers and shareholders," TPG Telecom CEO and managing director Iñaki Berroeta said in the statement. "We look forward to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS