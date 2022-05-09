Armstrong Flooring Hits Ch. 11 In Del. With $160M Debt

By Rick Archer (May 9, 2022, 10:09 AM EDT) -- Pennsylvania flooring supplier Armstrong Industries hit Chapter 11 in Delaware with more than $160 million in secured debt in the wake of a failed attempt to find a buyer, saying it was facing rising costs, supply chain problems and tough credit terms. Armstrong, which filed for bankruptcy Sunday alongside its licensing and Latin American affiliates, asked for court approval for $30 million in senior-secured debtor-in-possession financing in a motion filed Sunday. "With the support of our board of directors, we have determined that using the Chapter 11 process to effectuate a potential sale is the right next step for our company,"...

