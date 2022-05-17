Bristows Boosts Life Sciences Team With Partner Promotion

By Ashish Sareen (May 17, 2022, 6:44 PM BST) -- Bristows LLP has promoted Xisca Borrás to partner in a move to boost the London-based law firm's senior ranks within its life sciences regulatory practice. Borrás — who has represented GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis and Boehringer Ingelheim — is now the second partner in the life sciences regulatory team alongside Alex Denoon, the firm said last week. "We have a large number of clients in the pharma, biopharma and medical devices sectors. It's been super-busy for us in the team," Borrás said. She also added that her promotion would enable the team to continue to grow and focus on its clients. Borrás —...

