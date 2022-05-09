Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Semiconductor Co. Asks 5th Circ. To Protect Client List Use

By Katie Buehler (May 9, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based used semiconductor trading company urged a Fifth Circuit panel on Monday to overturn a lower court ruling and prohibit its competitor from using allegedly stolen trade secrets.

CAE Integrated LLC told a three-judge panel its purportedly stolen trade secrets – including a list of clients, their points of contact and transaction histories – are entitled to protection under federal and state trade secrets laws. CAE has asked the panel to overturn a Western District of Texas judge's refusal to grant a preliminary injunction prohibiting competitor Moov Technologies Inc. from using the sensitive information.

In December 2021, U.S. District Judge...

