5th Circ. Doubts Revival Of CFPB Payday Loan Rules Fight

By Katie Buehler (May 9, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Monday questioned whether recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings require the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to restart the process for payday loan regulations, as two trade groups fight to resurrect their legal challenge to the rules. The Community Financial Services Association of America Ltd. and Consumer Service Alliance of Texas told the three-judge panel during oral arguments that a Western District of Texas judge wrongly held the CFPB's small-dollar loan regulations were valid after the agency ratified the rules, which were promulgated while the agency operated under an unconstitutional provision that prohibited the president from removing the...

