Cleary Brings On 2 Partners For New SF Location

By Matt Perez (May 9, 2022, 1:20 PM EDT) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is continuing its expansion to the West Coast, bringing aboard two new Bay Area partners as it officially opens its San Francisco office around six months after initially entering the region, the firm announced Monday. Beginning her legal career at Cleary, Maureen Linch returns to the firm after over a decade at Morrison & Foerster LLP, where she served as a partner. Joining her is Marcela Robledo, a former partner at Baker McKenzie. Linch works as a tax partner while Robledo handles intellectual property, technology transactions and privacy matters. "We're thrilled to welcome Maureen back to...

