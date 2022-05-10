OCC Staff Working On Potential Bank Merger Reforms

By Al Barbarino (May 9, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Monday he has asked his staff to review the agency's frameworks to analyze bank mergers, noting the nearly two-decade-old guidelines need updating, following a fivefold increase in banking assets to $25 trillion. The OCC follows U.S. Department of Justice bank merger competitive guidelines that haven't been touched since 1995, Michael Hsu noted at a banking industry event. "I have directed senior members of my staff to work with [the] DOJ and the other federal banking agencies to review our merger frameworks," Hsu said. "In the meantime, we will...

