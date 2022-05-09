Developer Drops Howard Kennedy Negligence Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (May 9, 2022, 6:02 PM BST) -- A British property developer has ended its court battle against Howard Kennedy LLP for allegedly providing negligent advice about potential political risks to a plan to build hundreds of homes. Judge William Trower on Friday signed off on a settlement agreement ending the suit brought by Karis Developments Ltd. and Karis Southern Housing Projects Ltd. three days into a trial accusing solicitors of negligently drafting a deal with a local authority that failed to shield a housing project from the risks of changing local politics. The consent order seen by Law360 does not make an order for costs. A representative for...

