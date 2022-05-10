$575M Vehicle Business Merger Drives Delaware Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (May 9, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Principals of a dealership network for motorcycles and other powersports vehicles that was sold last year have accused the buyers of violating a $575 million cash-and-shares merger deal and trying to hold back $30 million. The suit, filed late Friday in Delaware Chancery Court by the co-founders of the RideNow PowerSports dealer group, accused buyer RumbleOn Inc. of ignoring the merger agreement by imposing improper terms for final settlement calculations. In addition, the suit said, RumbleOn interfered with the role and authority of a seller's representative by seeking individual agreements with some of RideNow's minority sellers and holding back millions worth of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS