Canadian Watchdog Challenges Wireless Cos.' $20B Merger

By Bryan Koenig (May 9, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Canada's Competition Bureau moved Monday to try to stop the country's largest wireless provider from purchasing a telecom that's been nipping at the heels of the country's "Big 3," arguing that the $20 billion transaction would further impede competition that's already been on the decline since the deal was announced. In announcing a challenge at the national Competition Tribunal, the bureau said Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed CA$26 billion ($20 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. threatened consumers with higher prices, poorer quality and fewer choices, especially for wireless services. "Following an extensive investigation, the bureau determined that competition between Rogers and...

