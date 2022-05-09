CBP To Phase Out 'Critical Incident' Response Teams

By Mike LaSusa (May 9, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection will phase out the use of investigative squads known as Critical Incident Teams after immigration advocacy groups accused them of operating as "cover-up units," and members of Congress opened an investigation into their practices. CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility will take over the functions of the critical incident teams, which respond to incidents involving serious injury or death, a use of force, or widespread media attention, according to a memo dated May 3 and released publicly on Friday. "To ensure our agency achieves the highest levels of accountability, OPR will be the CBP entity responsible for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS