DOJ Says Vertical Focus Right For Sale Of Door Parts Supplier

By Matthew Perlman (May 9, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice told a Virginia federal court that it was right to consider barring a door manufacturer from being a potential buyer of a door parts supplier slated for divestiture. The DOJ's Antitrust Division filed a statement of interest, under seal on Friday and publicly on Monday, in a suit brought by door-maker Steves & Sons Inc. that successfully challenged the 2012 acquisition of a Pennsylvania manufacturing plant by its rival and supplier Jeld-Wen. The court asked for the DOJ's input after Steves objected to a special master's recommendations for potential buyers of the plant, which rejected a bidder over...

