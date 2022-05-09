Conn. Associate AG Sworn In As State's US Attorney

By Clarice Silber (May 9, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Connecticut Associate Attorney General Vanessa Roberts Avery has been sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, the U.S. attorney's office said Monday. Chief U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill swore Avery in after the U.S. Senate confirmed her nomination in April, the U.S. attorney's office said. "It is an honor to return to this office, in the city where I was raised, to serve as Connecticut's U.S. attorney," Avery said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the many talented members of this office, as well as our dedicated law enforcement partners, to enforce federal criminal...

