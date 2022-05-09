Bank, Customers Reach $2.65M Deal In Transaction Fee Row

By Katryna Perera (May 9, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of CenterState Bank customers asked a Florida federal judge on Friday for the first OK of a $2.65 million settlement resolving claims that the bank charged unnecessary and unfair debit card transaction fees. Plaintiffs Precision Roofing of N. Florida Inc. and Angela Denise Grant filed their motion for preliminary approval, stating that the deal provides substantial and immediate relief to the proposed class. According to the motion, CenterState Bank will pay $2.65 million into a settlement fund that will be allocated to two separate subclasses. The motion states that 55% of the fund, or about $1.45 million, will...

