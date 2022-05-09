Saint-Gobain Gets 3M Abrasive Material Patent Invalidated

By Silvia Martelli (May 9, 2022, 6:13 PM BST) -- A 3M patent for abrasive materials is invalid because it does not clearly explain how to make the products within certain ranges of thickness, a London court ruled Monday. Michael Tappin QC, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, said that a patent for abrasive particles owned by 3M Innovative Properties Co. is invalid because it is unclear how to make them with a thickness ratio that falls in the top end of the range the patent lists. "The evidence establishes that the skilled person could not, without undue burden, make dish-shaped abrasive particles with an average Tc/Ti ratio...

