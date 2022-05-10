USPTO Says Pro Bono Program Has Broken A Record

By Andrew Karpan (May 9, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Monday that the agency's pro bono program marked a new record last year in the number of lawyers in the intellectual property practices of over 20 law firms who have donated some of their billable hours. Just a month after the office confirmed its new director, Kathi Vidal, it declared in a press release that attorney participation in its pro bono program last year had "surpassed its previous volunteer participation record." The numbers the office cited included "more than 125 patent practitioners reporting 50 or more hours of patent pro bono service," according to the...

