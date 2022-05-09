Comcast, Verizon To Join Low Income Internet Program

By Isaac Monterose (May 9, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said Monday that several major internet service providers, including Comcast and Verizon, will participate in a program that aims to provide low-income Americans with high-speed internet that will either be cheaper, faster or both. The Affordable Connectivity Program will allow internet users to reduce costs by up to $30 a month and up to $75 a month for residents of tribal communities. According to the administration, participants in the program are urged to offer download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second everywhere the provider's infrastructure is capable of it and the participating internet service providers were...

