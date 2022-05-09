SEC Allows More Time For Climate Risk Plan Comments

By Al Barbarino (May 9, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday gave 30 additional days for the public to weigh in on the agency's contentious climate risk disclosure plan and two other recent rule proposals, an apparent response to criticism over shorter comment deadlines under Chair Gary Gensler. The original comment period on the March climate proposal, which would impose a sweeping array of new climate risk-related disclosure requirements on public companies, was set to expire on May 20. It has now been extended till June 17. The SEC is also reopening a Feb. 9 proposal that would seek more disclosures from private funds...

