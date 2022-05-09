Cypress Environmental Hits Ch. 11 With $60M Debt Swap

By Vince Sullivan (May 9, 2022, 11:43 AM EDT) -- Energy sector environmental inspection company Cypress hit Chapter 11 in Texas bankruptcy court, saying in court filings it is looking to wrap up its prepackaged reorganization plan within 45 days while swapping the equity in the business to cancel about $60 million in secured debt. Cypress Environmental Partners LP and 17 affiliates filed their cases late Sunday, saying it has the support of the holders of its $58.8 million in secured debt set to mature later this month and that a debt-for-equity swap was agreed to after asset sale plans fizzled earlier this year. The debt is held by Argonaut Private...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS