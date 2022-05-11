Willkie Grows Private Equity Practice In Houston

By Jack Rodgers (May 11, 2022, 12:27 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has added a private equity attorney in Houston who had been working as a self-employed general counsel, the firm announced Monday. Suneet Kris Agarwal, who has also worked at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP, joins the firm as a partner. He is Willkie's fifth addition to its private equity practice across several offices in 2022. Caleb Vesey boosted the firm's private equity capabilities in Los Angeles, with the firm announcing his move from Kirkland & Ellis LLP last week. In March, Willkie brought aboard Patrick J. Sandor from Wilson Sonsini...

