Gibson Dunn Lands Private Equity Partner From Willkie

By Madison Arnold (May 11, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has added a new private equity and capital markets partner from Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. The firm on Monday announced the addition of Jesse Myers in its Houston office. Myers' practice centers around private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets matters, the firm said. "Jesse is a very well-regarded deal-maker whose private equity, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets experience will add further depth to our premier Houston team. I know he will be a strong addition to our outstanding corporate platform in Texas," said Barbara L. Becker, chair and managing partner of Gibson...

